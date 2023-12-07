Expand / Collapse search
Florida woman, roommate fight off would-be sexual assault: deputies

Xavier Mendez, 31, arrested Wednesday, accused in similar attack

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Xavier Mendez, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery, FOX 35 Orlando reports. 

A Florida man is in custody after allegedly trying to force his way into a woman's apartment and attempting to sexually assault her.

Xavier Mendez, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Nov. 26 incident, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. 

"Shortly after 10 p.m., Mendez allegedly entered a woman's apartment as she was getting home from grabbing a bite to eat, threw her on a chair, onto the floor and attempted to remove her shorts," deputies told FOX 35 Orlando. 

The woman reportedly fended off the suspect by kicking at him while yelling. Her roommate then came out of a room with a pair of scissors and helped chase Mendez away, the local station reported.

Xavier Mendez OCSO Dec. 2023 booking

Latest booking photo of suspect Xavier Mendez. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said they were able to track down Mendez because the car he was connected to pawn shop transactions that were linked to a phone number that deputies used to place him at the scene of the alleged incident on the night of Nov. 26.  

Xavier Mendez running at Mercury 3100 apartments

Mendez is caught on doorbell surveillance video at the 3100 Mercury apartments, where he does not live, following the attempted sexual attack. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Xavier Mendez down stairs

The woman Mendez attempted to attack fought back, getting the attention of her roommate. He is seen running down stairs at the apartment complex.  (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Mendez is charged with attempted sexual battery, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and kidnapping for an incident that occurred Nov. 26.

"We want to thank the survivor in this case for her bravery and willingness to aid in the investigation," OCSO said in a social media post.