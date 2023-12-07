Florida woman, roommate fight off would-be sexual assault: deputies

A Florida man is in custody after allegedly trying to force his way into a woman's apartment and attempting to sexually assault her.

Xavier Mendez, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Nov. 26 incident, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

"Shortly after 10 p.m., Mendez allegedly entered a woman's apartment as she was getting home from grabbing a bite to eat, threw her on a chair, onto the floor and attempted to remove her shorts," deputies told FOX 35 Orlando.

The woman reportedly fended off the suspect by kicking at him while yelling. Her roommate then came out of a room with a pair of scissors and helped chase Mendez away, the local station reported.

The sheriff's office said they were able to track down Mendez because the car he was connected to pawn shop transactions that were linked to a phone number that deputies used to place him at the scene of the alleged incident on the night of Nov. 26.

Mendez is charged with attempted sexual battery, burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery and kidnapping for an incident that occurred Nov. 26.



"We want to thank the survivor in this case for her bravery and willingness to aid in the investigation," OCSO said in a social media post.