Mexican migrant Wisconsin judge accused of helping evade ICE faces domestic abuse charges; had been deported

A Mexican migrant who a Wisconsin judge was arrested for allegedly helping evade arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday faces domestic abuse charges, according to court records.

Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 30, was arrested by ICE after his pre-trial hearing before Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan last Friday.

Flores-Ruiz faces three counts of domestic abuse – infliction of physical pain or injury, all of which are Class A misdemeanors.

He made his initial appearance in court on March 18 after the alleged incident, which occurred on March 12.

"This criminal illegal alien has a laundry list of violent criminal charges including strangulation and suffocation, battery, and domestic abuse," Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement. "Since President Trump was inaugurated, activist judges have tried to obstruct President Trump and the American people’s mandate to make America safe and secure our homeland— but this judge’s actions to shield an accused violent criminal illegal alien from justice is shocking and shameful."

Flores-Ruiz was previously deported in 2013, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He is currently being held at the Dodge Detention Facility in Juneau, Wisconsin, according to the local outlet.

The FBI arrested Dugan on Friday for allegedly hiding Flores-Ruiz in her jury room to prevent his arrest.

Dugan was arrested and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding after evidence came to light that she had shielded Flores-Ruiz from ICE agents, according to a criminal complaint. She was also charged with concealing an individual to prevent discovery and arrest.

Dugan demanded that the officers proceed to the chief judge’s office and – after his hearing ended – escorted Flores-Ruiz and his attorney out a restricted jury door, bypassing the public area where agents were waiting to arrest him, per the complaint.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Flores-Ruiz's alleged victims were in the courtroom with state prosecutors when Dugan helped him escape immigration arrest.

Dugan appeared in federal court in Milwaukee on Friday and made no public comments during the brief hearing, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Her attorney, Craig Mastantuono, told the court: "Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest. It was not made in the interest of public safety." Her next court appearance is May 15.

Flores-Ruiz’s next appearance in court is scheduled for May 14.

