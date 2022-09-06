Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Memphis kidnaping suspect still on the run after allegedly abducting mother, baby from Target

Memphis police arrested Will Hayes in the Target abduction and robbery but are still searching for a second suspect

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Ted Williams: Evidence shows Memphis officials have the right man 'without a doubt' Video

Ted Williams: Evidence shows Memphis officials have the right man 'without a doubt'

Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams discusses the details of Eliza Fletcher's abduction following a Memphis police press briefing. 

One of two suspects accused of kidnaping, robbing and releasing a mother and her 1-year-old baby outside a Target in Memphis last week is still on the run.

Authorities arrested and charged the other suspect, Will Hayes, with two counts of aggravated kidnaping, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

"The second suspect is still unidentified. This is an ongoing investigation," the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The victim was putting groceries into her vehicle outside a Target on Aug. 31 with her 1-year-old child when the two male suspects approached them while displaying a handgun. 

MEMPHIS MOM, 1-YEAR-OLD ABDUCTED OUTSIDE TARGET AT MIDDAY; POLICE HUNT SUSPECTS

Memphis Target kidnaping and robbery suspect Will Hayes.

Memphis Target kidnaping and robbery suspect Will Hayes. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects then "forced the victim and her child into the suspect's vehicle," drove them to a bank, and "forced the victim to withdraw $800.00 from the ATM." The suspects released the mother and child after she complied with their demands, according to police.

ELIZA FLETCHER KIDNAPPING: TIMELINE OF THE MEMPHIS TEACHER'S ABDUCTION, MURDER

Security camera footage police obtained from the Target where the mother and her child were abducted apparently shows Hayes and the second suspect. Tips submitted to CrimeStoppers allowed authorities to identify Hayes, but the second suspect's identity remains unknown.

  Images of Memphis mother abduction suspects released by police
    Image 1 of 2

    Memphis police released images of two suspects who the department says abducted a mother and her child, and forcing the woman to withdraw $800 from an ATM. (Memphis Police Department)

  Memphis police vehicle
    Image 2 of 2

    A Memphis Police vehicle sits outside the Memphis Police Department Entertainment District Unit. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The alleged Target kidnapping occurred on Aug. 31, two days before the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother of two, who was found dead in an abandoned building on Monday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the Target incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.