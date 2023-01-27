Memphis businesses board up in preparation for release of Tyre Nichols bodycam video

Memphis businesses boarded up their windows ahead of the release of the bodycam footage of a police encounter with Tyre Nichols, which resulted in his death.

Nichols was pulled over Jan. 7 for suspected reckless driving, according to Memphis police. After a confrontation between Nichols and police officers, the 29-year-old Black man fled on foot. Another confrontation followed before Nichols was arrested.

BUSINESSES BOARD UP TO PREP FOR POTENTIAL VIOLENCE AHEAD OF TYRE NICHOL'S BODYCAM FOOTAGE RELEASE. WATCH:

WATCH MORE FOX NEWS DIGITAL ORIGINALS HERE

Nichols was transported to a hospital and arrived in critical condition. He died three days later as a result of "use-of-force incident with officers," according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Bodycam footage of the incident is expected to be released Friday after 7 p.m. EST.

The five police officers involved were charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and additional felony charges.

RELEASING TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO ON FRIDAY EVENING COULD LEAD TO VIOLENT WEEKEND PROTESTS, EXPERTS SAY

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis reviewed the bodycam footage and, during a Wednesday press conference, called the actions that led to Nichols' death "a failing of basic humanity." She also urged the city against responding with violence.

Meanwhile, Nichols family, while devastated and calling for justice, urged demonstrators to protest peacefully during a Friday press conference.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want peace," Nichols stepfather, Rodney Wells, said. "That’s what the family wants. That's what the community wants."