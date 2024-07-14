Melania Trump calls for country to 'reunite' following near-assassination

Former First Lady Melania Trump has released a statement following the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, blasting the shooter as a "monster" and calling for the country to "reunite."

Melania said the shooter was "a monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine" who attempted to "ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," Trump wrote.

She paid tribute to Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who "risked their own lives" to protect her husband, and honored the victims, including one person who was fatally struck.

SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY BEING INVESTIGATED AS ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans," Melania wrote. "We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one."