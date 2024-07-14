Expand / Collapse search
Melania Trump calls for country to 'reunite' following near-assassination

'Grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband,' the former first lady shared

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Former First Lady Melania Trump has released a statement following the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, blasting the shooter as a "monster" and calling for the country to "reunite."

Melania said the shooter was "a monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine" who attempted to "ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration."

"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," Trump wrote. 

She paid tribute to Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who "risked their own lives" to protect her husband, and honored the victims, including one person who was fatally struck. 

Former First Lady Melania Trump, right, has released a statement following the assassination attempt on her husband, former President Donald Trump, left, at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The couple are pictured during a "Salute to America" event on the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2020, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

"To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."

"I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans," Melania wrote. "We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one." 

Melania Trump statement on assassination attempt

Former First Lady Melania Trump's statement on the near-assassination of her husband (Melania Trump/X)

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.