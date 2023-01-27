Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dangerously cold weather forecast across central, northern US

Winter storm will bring heavy snow across several regions

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Arctic air will move into the northern and central U.S. this weekend, bringing very cold air with dangerous wind chills.  

Dangerous wind chills forecast next week

Dangerous wind chills forecast next week (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees below average, with highs only reaching into the single digits with lows in the negative teens. 

Snow forecast in the western U.S. through Sunday

Snow forecast in the western U.S. through Sunday (Credit: Fox News)

A winter storm strengthening across the northern Rockies and into the Plains and Midwest will bring heavy snow to some regions, while heavy rain will be the story for the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Rain forecast in the Southeast through Friday night

Rain forecast in the Southeast through Friday night (Credit: Fox News)

Flash flooding will be the biggest threat for the next few days. 

