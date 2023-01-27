Dangerously cold weather forecast across central, northern US

Arctic air will move into the northern and central U.S. this weekend, bringing very cold air with dangerous wind chills.

HOUSTON UPS DRIVER RESCUED AFTER TRUCK TOPPLES ONTO SIDE DURING POWERFUL TORNADO THAT RIPPED THROUGH REGION

Temperatures will be 20 to 40 degrees below average, with highs only reaching into the single digits with lows in the negative teens.

A winter storm strengthening across the northern Rockies and into the Plains and Midwest will bring heavy snow to some regions, while heavy rain will be the story for the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flash flooding will be the biggest threat for the next few days.