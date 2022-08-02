Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sharks
Published

Massachusetts shark sightings in Cape Cod waters spike as busy season continues

Shark sightings off East Coast beaches have closed waters to swimming

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 20 white shark sightings were reported off of Massachusetts' Cape Cod over the weekend. 

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s (AWSC) Sharktivity app shows 12 confirmed sightings in those waters over the course of the last two days. 

Sharks named Iceland, Luke and Padre were detected by nearby buoys. 

On Tuesday, a white shark was spotted moving south along North Beach Island shortly before 10 a.m. local time. 

SHARKS SPOTTED NEAR FLORIDA SHORE AS SIGHTINGS CONTINUE: 'GET OUT OF THE WATER!'

Beachgoers refrain from venturing too far out into the water at the Cape Cod National Sea Shore in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 15, 2022. 

Beachgoers refrain from venturing too far out into the water at the Cape Cod National Sea Shore in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on July 15, 2022.  (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Frequent shark sightings along the East Coast this summer have forced beach closures.

Down the coast, off of Long Island, New York, frequent shark bites have spurred officials to take action. Gov. Kathy Hochul directed state agencies to increase surveillance for sharks. 

A shark runs into the lens of a photographer during an outing with scuba company Emerald Charters off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, May 18, 2022.  

A shark runs into the lens of a photographer during an outing with scuba company Emerald Charters off Jupiter Inlet, Florida, May 18, 2022.   (REUTERS/Sam Wolfe)

The Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida's International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reported only 12 unprovoked bites had been recorded in New York's history prior to this year, none of which were fatal. 

SHARK SIGHTINGS IN CAPE COD WATERS BALLOONED AGAIN ON FRIDAY

Grey and Harbor Seals, favored prey of Great White Sharks, swim around the harbor in Chatham, Massachusetts on July 15, 2022. 

Grey and Harbor Seals, favored prey of Great White Sharks, swim around the harbor in Chatham, Massachusetts on July 15, 2022.  (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

There is a nursery for sand tiger sharks located off Fire Island, New York. 

Conservation efforts have led to a rebound in shark populations, as well as an increase in the seal population in New England waters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scientists also cite warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the increase in sightings. 

The risk of shark attacks remains very low.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.