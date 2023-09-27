Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts police arrest fake dentist running 'illegal dental operation' inside convenience store

Massachusetts police say Juan Hermida Munoz held no medical or dental licenses

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
close
Philly police make several arrests after juvenile looters targeting Apple store, Lululemon Video

Philly police make several arrests after juvenile looters targeting Apple store, Lululemon

The Philadelphia Police Department responding to a series of looting incidents Tuesday night, making several arrests as culprits destroyed and ransacked a shopping center and other areas across the city. Credit: WTXF

Massachusetts police arrested a man allegedly running an illegal dentist's office out of a convenience store.

The Milford Police Department arrested Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, on Sept. 18 after an investigation revealed he rented a room in the rear of Alternativa Convenience Store.

Officials say that Munoz offered "examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics, and cleanings."

Munoz holds no certifications to practice medicine within the country and isn't board-certified in dentistry, the police department alleged.

CENTURIES-OLD BUDDHA STATUE SNATCHED FROM LOS ANGELES ART GALLERY IN DARK OF NIGHT, AUTHORITIES NAB SUSPECT

Picture of Alternativa Convenience Store (L) next to Juan Hermida Munoz (R) who shows no expression in a picture

The Milford Police Department arrested Juan Hermida Munoz, 64, on Sept. 18, after an investigation revealed he rented a room in the rear of Alternativa Convenience Store, according to a press release. (Milford Police Department)

"This practice puts the lives of patients in danger by unsanctioned and unsanitary conditions in receiving medical treatments," the police department wrote.

NYC PROFESSOR GETS NEW GIG TEACHING, MONTHS AFTER THREATENING REPORTER WITH MACHETE

He's being charged with unauthorized practice of medicine and unauthorized practice of dentistry.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maria Magdalena Guaman-Castro, who owns the convenience store, was charged with conspiracy.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.