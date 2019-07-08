Massachusetts man accidentally sold wife’s bike – given to her by Holocaust-surviving father – during yard sale: reports

A Massachusetts man mistakenly sold a vintage bike that was gifted to his wife by her Holocaust-surviving father more than 45 years ago and is now desperate to get it back, according to reports.

Newtown resident Allan Steinmetz sold his wife’s 1970s yellow Motobecane French Touring bike during neighborhood yard sale last month.

The bike, which sat unused in the couple’s garage for more than 40 years, was given to Steinmetz’s by her father when she was 16, Boston’s WFXT reported.

“The bike is absolutely priceless to not only my wife but to her family, my children, and she wanted to give this bike to out granddaughter one day, which I didn’t know,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz said he put the bike up for sale on a whim, having been distracted by counting money and managing transactions during the yard sale.

“It was important to my wife, I didn’t realize how…and that was the biggest mistake I’ve this year so far,” Steinmetz told “Bicycling.”

His wife’s father, a Holocaust survivor, had customized the bike – which was then considered the top of the line – because “he wanted my wife to feel as special as she was,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz has been pulling all the stops since accidentally selling the bike on June 27, having scoured bike shops and posting online. His efforts even got the attention of former Massachusetts Senator John Kerry.

“Massachusetts: Hope we can help this nice man from Newton!” Kerry tweeted. “As a husband, and as a son who never forgot those sentimental objects from my pa, this strikes a chord – and knowing her father was a Holocaust survivor makes it all the more poignant.”

But despite Steinmetz’ efforts, the bike remains missing.

“I was reckless and inconsiderate, and I took for granted how important the bike was to her,” Steinmetz said. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to get it back.