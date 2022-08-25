Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 24
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lucky For Life - 23-26-30-38-40, Lucky Ball: 12
MassCash - 5-16-17-24-34
Megabucks Doubler - 12-18-26-29-40-43, ST: 4
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $135,000,000
WINNING THE LOTTERY: BLESSING FOR SOME, CURSE FOR OTHERS
Numbers Day - 6-8-5-1
Numbers Evening - 7-4-2-1
Powerball - 6-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4 Estimated jackpot: $115,000,000
GUN SALES IN DEEP BLUE MASSACHUSETTS HIT RECORD LEVELS BEGINNING IN 2020, SPARKED BY FEAR: REPORT