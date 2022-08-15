Massachusetts' lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 14
Massachusetts' lottery drawings for MassCash, Lucky For Life and more
These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life - 1-3-15-17-37, Lucky Ball: 13
MassCash - 1-10-12-26-31
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: $82,000,000
Numbers Day - 1-2-1-0
Numbers Evening - 7-3-4-1
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: $56,000,000
