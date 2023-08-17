Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts house suffers damage as large ice chunk falls from the sky

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an inquiry into the incident

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A large ice chunk fell from the sky and hit a house in Massachusetts, damaging the roof of the home, the homeowner said.

Jeff Ilg said he and his wife, Amelia Rainville, suspect the ice fell off an airplane traveling to Boston Logan International Airport. Neither the couple nor their two children were hurt when the ice chunk, which Ilg said was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 pounds, hit the roof on Sunday night.

"We heard an explosion, basically," he said on Thursday. "The loudest pop, bang I’ve ever heard." Then they heard debris rolling down the roof onto a lower roof, he said. Initially it was thought the house was struck by lightning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it's investigating.

GEORGIA MAN GETS CONVICTED IN 1991 COLD CASE DEATH OF TEEN FOUND SHOT IN THE HEAD ON FIRE ESCAPE

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

A Massachusetts house has suffered damage as a large ice chunk descended from the sky. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple ran upstairs to check on their children, who were sound asleep despite the noise. They then ran around the house to see what happened and then outside where Ilg said he saw a giant partial block of ice on the back step, and debris scattered around the backyard and on the roof.

"I had no idea what this was," he said. He grabbed a flashlight and started looking for damage but couldn't see any at first. His wife called police and then he spotted hole in the roof. He ran up to the attic to see if there was a hole.

"Sure enough it was in there and it was big," Ilg said. The impact on the outside was about 18 inches to two feet in diameter, he said, but the damage to the inside was bigger.

Ilg and his wife collected 10 pounds of ice in bags but there was plenty more to collect, he said.