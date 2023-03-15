Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announces state's COVID-19 public health emergency ends May 11

20 MA State Police Association members were terminated, suspended due to the vaccine

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday that the state's COVID-19 public health emergency will end May 11.

The announcement comes ahead of the 45-day notice required by state law, allowing additional time for organizations affected by the change to prepare for the end of the public health emergency, Healey said.

The Democrat said on May 11 she also plans to rescind an executive order that required all executive branch state employees to have received their primary series COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19: NEARLY HALF OF VIRUS HOSPITALIZATIONS IN MASSACHUSETTS ARE FOR OTHER ISSUES

"We know that we have the tools to manage this virus — vaccines, masking, testing, getting treatments and staying home when sick — and we’ve reached the point where we can update our guidance to reflect where we are now," Healey said in a press release.

The executive order has been "a successful tool for boosting vaccination rates and reducing the spread and severity of COVID-19 in Massachusetts," Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added.

Maura Healey speaks on Election Night while celebrating her historic win at Copley Hotel. Healey recently announced the COVID-19 public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023.

Maura Healey speaks on Election Night while celebrating her historic win at Copley Hotel. Healey recently announced the COVID-19 public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023. (Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

MASSACHUSETTS VETERANS' HOME SUED OVER COVID DEATHS

The executive order — put in place by former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker — helped raise the percentage of fully vaccinated executive department employees from around 76% to over 99%, according to Healey. Mandates for staff in certain roles and settings will remain in place.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts welcomed the decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Association President Patrick McNamara said the executive order resulted in 20 members of the association being either terminated or suspended without pay due to what he described as their sincerely held religious beliefs that stop them from receiving the vaccination.