Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves

Maryland police don't have any suspects in custody

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Four masked gunmen sought in Philadelphia shooting, police say Video

Four masked gunmen sought in Philadelphia shooting, police say

A group of masked gunmen is wanted after they unleashed a hail of bullets on a neighborhood in Philadelphia last week, critically injuring one victim, police said. Credit: Philadelphia Police Department

A 13-year-old in Maryland died after being shot while he was raking leaves.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and police officers located the teenager with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The teenager's mother, Juanita Agnew, said her son died after the shooting.

ALABAMA COUNCILMAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING MAYOR OVER 'VULGAR AND DISGUSTING COMMENTS'

A 13-year-old in Maryland died after being shot while he was raking leaves.

A 13-year-old in Maryland died after being shot while he was raking leaves. (Juanita Agnew)

Agnew said she has seen other mothers suffer from gun violence before.

"It doesn't hit home until it hits home," Agnew said. "I've seen gun violence before, and I've seen where other mothers go through this, but it doesn't hurt until you really are the one that's getting that kind of call." 

MARYLAND COUPLE SENTENCED FOR SELLING SECRET DATA RELATED TO NUCLEAR-POWERED WARSHIP

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and police officers located the teenager with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and police officers located the teenager with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5. (Juanita Agnew)

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

People with information about the incident are being asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.