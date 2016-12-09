Maryland police find, deliver dozens of packages stolen from homes

Howard County Police officers didn't stop with recovering 77 packages stolen from porches when they busted two alleged thieves who had the goods in a box truck.

The law enforcers delivered some of the packages stolen to the residents.

MAN CAUGHT AFTER 48 YEARS AS FUGITIVE FROM GEORGIA PRISON DIES

The department said in a news release it all began Wednesday night when officers stopped a truck after a resident had reported it was driving around the neighborhood and stealing holiday packages from homes.

In the truck were 77 packages. On Thursday, officers delivered the packages to residents who were home. The residents who weren't home can pick up their packages at the Northern District Station in Ellicott City.

The two men in the truck, 25-year-old Ernest Ohanyan and 28-year-old Amjad Jaouni, both of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with theft.

Click for more from Fox 5.