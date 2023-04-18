Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland man armed with machete arrested after allegedly threatening churchgoers

Maryland officials say the man is being held without bond

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Maryland man armed with a machete was arrested Sunday morning, after allegedly threatening churchgoers and using racial slurs.

Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, was arrested at around 9:13 a.m. as parishioners were setting up for a service at a church in Waldorf, Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies said the victims were familiar with the man and were able to convince him to leave the church. After officers arrived, one of the victims pointed deputies toward a wooded area where the suspect was found.

When deputies approached Krawczyk, he allegedly ran away, but eventually complied and was taken into custody.

MARYLAND EFFORTS TO LEGALIZE ‘HUMAN COMPOSTING’ FACE PUSHBACK AS BURIAL ALTERNATIVES GROW IN POPULARITY

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, was arrested at around 9:13 a.m. as parishioners were setting up for a service. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

Krawczyk was armed with an 18-inch machete that was strapped across his chest, the sheriff's office said.

MARYLAND DUO INDICTED FOR SHIPMENT OF 5,000 FENTANYL PILLS FROM CALIFORNIA; 1 SUSPECT HAD ACTIVE LA WARRANT

Krawczyk was charged with first-degree assault, racial – religious crimes against a group; reckless endangerment; and other related charges. He's  being held without bond.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.