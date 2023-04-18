Maryland man armed with machete arrested after allegedly threatening churchgoers

A Maryland man armed with a machete was arrested Sunday morning, after allegedly threatening churchgoers and using racial slurs.

Kyle Michael Krawczyk, 25, was arrested at around 9:13 a.m. as parishioners were setting up for a service at a church in Waldorf, Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies said the victims were familiar with the man and were able to convince him to leave the church. After officers arrived, one of the victims pointed deputies toward a wooded area where the suspect was found.

When deputies approached Krawczyk, he allegedly ran away, but eventually complied and was taken into custody.

Krawczyk was armed with an 18-inch machete that was strapped across his chest, the sheriff's office said.

Krawczyk was charged with first-degree assault, racial – religious crimes against a group; reckless endangerment; and other related charges. He's being held without bond.