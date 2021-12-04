Maryland homeowner accidentally burns house down in effort to fight snake infestation

A Maryland homeowner accidentally burned down a house in November while attempting to use smoke to get rid of a snake infestation.

Pete Pringer, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service's public information officer, and other first responders were at the property Thursday to investigate.

"The homeowner was using smoke to manage a snake infestation. It is believed that the heat source was too close to the combustible that caused the fire in the walls and ceiling area, unbeknownst to the homeowner at the time," Pringer said in Friday's recorded voice note of the incident.

The fire began in the basement. By the time firefighters extinguished the flames at the large single-family home, an estimated $1 million in damage had been done.

Pringer said an investigation into the fire continues, adding no injuries were reported.