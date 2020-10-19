Maryland high schooler accused of prank involving masked man with gun during Zoom class: report

An alleged prank by a Maryland high schooler on Thursday prompted school staff to call the police after a masked man appeared to be holding a gun during a virtual learning class, according to a report.

The student at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md., located about 20 miles northwest of Washington D.C., had his camera turned off at the start of class before it was turned on and two young men appeared on the screen, FOX 5 DC reported.

One was wearing a ski mask and waving what appeared to be a gun, according to Principal Elizabeth L. Thomas in a letter sent to parents Thursday. She said the teacher immediately removed the student from the online class and contacted the school's administration.

"We appreciate the swift action of our teacher for reporting this incident as we were able to contact the family and Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to conduct a welfare check," Thomas said in the letter, according to the station.

MCPD informed the school that the student was safe and the weapon on screen was just an airsoft gun.

The student meanwhile confirmed that the other young man who appeared on screen was his friend that he had invited over, FOX 5 reported.

Thomas called the prank a “serious incident," according to D.C's WJLA. She asked that parents talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during virtual learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

