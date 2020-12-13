Manhunt intensifies in Tennessee for two escaped minimum-security inmates

Law enforcement agencies continue to search for two Tennessee inmates who escaped from a minimum-security facility on Friday.

Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex on Friday morning, only noticed after guards noted their absence during an emergency recount at 8:25 a.m.

The facility notified local law enforcement to commence a search, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced.

The escapees next turned up in Henry County, with the local Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook that the pair had been seen in the county an hour later.

The pair had kidnapped a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee near a boat ramp on the Mississippi river, with the employee and his truck located several hours later after they abandoned him.

The sheriffs continued to put out warnings and updates throughout the weekend, with a resident found tied up in his home on Saturday afternoon.

The pair were believed to be in a 2009 red Chevy extended pickup.

Brown was serving an 18-month sentence for Aggravated Rape out of Putnam County, while Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County.

Several agencies are working together to locate Brown and Osteen, and they ask anyone with information to contact local law enforcement as soon as possible.

Authorities also ask residents to “be alert, be cautious.”