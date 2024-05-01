Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

Man stabbed outside NYC migrant shelter, 2 suspects believed to be involved: NYPD

The victim walked to a nearby hospital with a flesh wound to the back of the neck, the New York Police Department said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
close
140 migrants indicted in Texas over alleged border breach Video

140 migrants indicted in Texas over alleged border breach

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss his efforts to prosecute the migrants on misdemeanor charges after a judge had thrown the cases out.

A man was stabbed Wednesday outside a New York City hotel being used to house migrants, authorities said. 

The 23-year-old victim sustained a flesh wound to the back of the neck outside The Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The hotel has been converted into a migrant shelter for newly-arrived asylum seekers. 

The victim walked to Mount Sinai West hospital and was expected to survive, police said. 

BORDER PATROL BUSTS ILLEGAL MEXICAN IMMIGRANT CHILD SEX OFFENDER THEY SAY CARRIED GUNS IN SCHOOL

Roosevelt hotel awning

A general view of the awning of The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, Wednesday, May 1, 2024.  (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

No arrests have been made, but two suspects are believed to have been involved, the NYPD said. Investigators were canvassing the scene for surveillance cameras. 

The Roosevelt Hotel, located on East 45th Street, closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of a handful of hotels that were made into migrant shelters. 

In February, a migrant was stabbed at a shelter across the street from Central Park. The 24-year-old victim in that case was stabbed in the stomach and back. That incident came after Mayor Eric Adams said the city would install metal detectors at a migrant shelter on Randall’s Island following multiple stabbings at that location.

Crime scene tape on the street in New York City

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a stabbing in front of The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City on Wednesday. The Roosevelt currently serves as a shelter for migrants.  (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have arrived in New York since 2022 amid a bussing program instituted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to bring attention to the border crisis and sanctuary city policies. 

The new migrants have strained NYC resources as officials have struggled to find suitable housing for them. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.