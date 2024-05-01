Man stabbed outside NYC migrant shelter, 2 suspects believed to be involved: NYPD

A man was stabbed Wednesday outside a New York City hotel being used to house migrants, authorities said.

The 23-year-old victim sustained a flesh wound to the back of the neck outside The Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The hotel has been converted into a migrant shelter for newly-arrived asylum seekers.

The victim walked to Mount Sinai West hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

BORDER PATROL BUSTS ILLEGAL MEXICAN IMMIGRANT CHILD SEX OFFENDER THEY SAY CARRIED GUNS IN SCHOOL

No arrests have been made, but two suspects are believed to have been involved, the NYPD said. Investigators were canvassing the scene for surveillance cameras.

The Roosevelt Hotel, located on East 45th Street, closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It's one of a handful of hotels that were made into migrant shelters.

In February, a migrant was stabbed at a shelter across the street from Central Park. The 24-year-old victim in that case was stabbed in the stomach and back. That incident came after Mayor Eric Adams said the city would install metal detectors at a migrant shelter on Randall’s Island following multiple stabbings at that location.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have arrived in New York since 2022 amid a bussing program instituted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to bring attention to the border crisis and sanctuary city policies.

The new migrants have strained NYC resources as officials have struggled to find suitable housing for them.