Man stabbed, officer assaulted as fight breaks out after MLK Day parade in Los Angeles

A fight broke out after a Los Angeles parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr., leading to an alleged stabbing as a police officer was also assaulted near the brawl.

Los Angeles Police were called to the intersection of Stocker Street and Crenshaw Boulevard in response to reports that a 40-year-old man was stabbed after a fight involving multiple people shortly before 2 p.m.

Multiple fights then broke out in adjacent streets, according to police.

Officers issued dispersal orders and lined up their cruisers as they attempted to control the crowd.

An officer was allegedly assaulted near the parade route in Leimert Park, according to ABC 7, although it was unclear if it was related to the stabbing.

Police did not release information on the officer’s condition.

"Unfortunately after the parade, LAPD responded to a group of young people creating a disturbance and there are reports of a stabbing towards the end of the parade route that remains under investigation," Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

"My Office of Community Safety is coordinating closely with LAPD and community violence interventionists in the area to de-escalate tensions and disperse the crowd to ensure everyone makes it home safely. Los Angeles has zero tolerance for this type of violence," she added.

The stabbing victim was transported to a nearby hospital, but details about his condition are also unknown.