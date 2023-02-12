Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Man shot, killed by police officer in Minnesota allegedly threatened others with knife

Man reportedly asked to drop knife, but advanced on officer

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A man who allegedly threatened others with a knife was shot and killed by a police officer Saturday night.

Officers were called to an apartment building in St. Paul, Minn., for a report of a man threatening people with a knife in the community room around 5 p.m., police say. 

The man was located by officers in the first-floor hallway of the building, and was asked to drop the knife. Police say the man instead advanced on one of the officers, causing them to retreat.

One officer deployed a taser to try to subdue the man, another fired shots that struck him. St. Paul Police Department did not say how many shots were fired.

    The apartment building police officers in Minnesota responded to when called about a man with a knife threatening others. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

    Crime scene tape blocked off people from getting close to the scene as it was unfolding. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

    Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Feb. 11, 2023 in St. Paul, Minn. (FOX 9 Minneapolis)

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after officers rendered aid to him.

Officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras that recorded the encounter, CBS News Minnesota reports. The officers involved have been place on adminstrative leave, which is standard practice after an officer-involved shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.