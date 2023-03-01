Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Man sets himself on fire at University of California-Berkeley, police investigating

University of California-Berkeley police are investigating the incident

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Berkeley law outlawing 'biased' 911 calls slammed for creating danger Video

Berkeley law outlawing 'biased' 911 calls slammed for creating danger

Texas Public Policy Foundation senior fellow Dr. Carol Swain weighs in on a Berkeley, California motion to outlaw 'biased' 911 calls.

A man set himself on fire on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley on Wednesday afternoon, according to campus police.

The University of California Police Department (UCPD) said they received a call at roughly 4:17 p.m. about a person who was on fire.

The reported self-immolation took place on Sproul Plaza, the center of the campus.

The man reportedly sustained critical burns and was transported to a local hospital by Berkeley Fire Department officials. A female bystander who attempted to help him sustained unknown injuries.

CALIFORNIA REPUBLICANS SLAM GAVIN NEWSOM FOR TRYING TO 'INTIMIDATE' JUDGES INTO 'COMPLIANCE'

FILE: A view of the UC Berkeley campus is seen from this drone view in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

FILE: A view of the UC Berkeley campus is seen from this drone view in Berkeley, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

An eyewitness said that the man's clothing was completely burned off, according to The Berkeley Scanner. The burned man was reportedly yelling and moaning.

Bystanders attempted to put the fire out by fanning their jackets on the man, who was eventually assisted by police officers and firefighters. 

UCPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital that mental health professionals were on the scene.

CALIFORNIA COUNTY BANS LANDLORDS FROM CONDUCTING CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS FOR HOUSING

People walk through Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus on March 14, 2022 in Berkeley, California.

People walk through Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus on March 14, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Berkeley Mental Health was on scene and several good samaritans tried to render aid and put out the fire.  At least one of these good samaritans sustained unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital," the statement from UCPD said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This incident is currently under investigation and the subject’s identity and status is unknown at this time," UCPD added. "We do not know if the individual is affiliated with the university."