California Republicans slam Gavin Newsom for trying to 'intimidate' judges into 'compliance'

FIRST ON FOX: California Republicans slammed Governor Gavin Newsom , a Democrat, for trying to "intimidate" judges into "compliance" with his agenda as well as highlighting the preferential media treatment he receives.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., blasted Newsom in a statement to Fox News Digital for pressuring judges that do not fall in line with his agenda.

"Gavin Newsom has repeatedly shown a disdain for the separation of powers that is central to our constitutional form of government," Kiley said.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM’S LATEST WAR ON OIL IS OFF TO A ROUGH START

"He used the COVID state of emergency to rule the state by decree and impose the most radical lockdowns and mandates in the country," Kiley continued. "And he has repeatedly attacked judges who do not toe his line, often in personal and unhinged terms, in an attempt to intimidate them into compliance."

Kiley added that any "elected official who cares about the rule of law should condemn Newsom’s irresponsible behavior."

The California Republican also criticized Newsom for his "hypocrisy" surrounding his many scandals and contradicting policy points to his personal life.

"Additionally, whether through ignoring his own lockdown mandates and dining at the French Laundry or sending his kids to private school while opposing school choice, Gavin Newsom’s hypocrisy knows no bounds," Kiley said.

"Going after federal judges is only the latest example," the congressman continued. "Perhaps instead of continuing to advance his delusional presidential aspirations, Newsom should finally live up to his own standards."

California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson told Fox News Digital that this "is just the latest double standard of the media’s treatment of Republicans versus Democrats."

"If the left-wing media feels the need to give a Republican’s comments about the judiciary extensive negative coverage, Gavin Newsom should not be immune to the same treatment," Patterson said.

Newsom recently hit several judges by name on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a press release after the panel struck down a law barring those convicted of domestic violence from owning guns.

"Judge Cory Wilson, Judge James Ho, and Judge Edith Jones," Newsom said. "These three zealots are hellbent on a deranged vision of guns for all, leaving government powerless to protect its people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Democrat governor also called San Diego U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez, who shot down several state laws including one comparing an AR-15 assault rifle to a Swiss army knife, an "activist judge" that would be weighing in on the state’s controversial gun laws.