Man punches Little League umpire over disputed call, sheriff says

A Florida man who disagreed with a Little League umpire's call last week punched him in the face, authorities said.

Alberto Escartin Ramos, 22, was arrested on a felony battery of a sports official charge for the alleged assault, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

"This is completely inexcusable - assaulting a Little League official while he's officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun, and learning sportsmanlike behavior," said Sheriff Gary Judd.

Authorities said Ramos went to the clubhouse after the Nov. 15 game to complain to the head umpire about a call he'd made.

Ramos, a Lakeland resident, began screaming and was asked to leave the ballpark, the Sheriff's Office said.

In response, Ramos allegedly punched the umpire in the face, breaking a tooth and cutting his lip.

The ump was treated at the scene. Ramos was arrested at the ballpark and released on a $1,000 bond.