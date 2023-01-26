Expand / Collapse search
Man kills wife, himself in Death Valley, California, leaves note explaining why he did it

Las Vegas man said his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions

By Julia Musto | Fox News
An elderly couple from Las Vegas was found dead earlier this month in Death Valley National Park, law enforcement officials said. 

According to the National Park Service, citing law enforcement officials, the husband and wife were discovered on Jan. 13.

Paul Fischer, 73, called the Inyo County Sheriff's Office to report that he just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer. He stated his intention to kill himself as well, and told the 911 operator where to find them.

Fischer left a note in their vehicle explaining that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Land Management responded to this incident. 

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

