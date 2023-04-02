Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Man killed, child wounded in Seattle shooting: police

A 23-year-old man died at the hospital while the nine-year-old child is in stable condition

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting in Seattle, Washington, Saturday evening killed an adult and left a child wounded, according to police.

Seattle Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street in Capitol Hill at around 5:18 p.m. local time.

When officers arrived at the 1500 block of Harvard Avenue, they discovered a man, 23, and a boy, 9, both had suffered a gunshot wound, police said in a press release. 

SEATTLE-AREA MAN ARRESTED FOR OVER 20 ‘SWATTING’ CALLS IN US, CANADA

A shooting in Seattle, Washington, Saturday evening killed an adult and left a child injured, according to police.

A shooting in Seattle, Washington, Saturday evening killed an adult and left a child injured, according to police. (iStock)

Officers provided first aid until the Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and took over. 

The adult and child were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man died at the hospital and the child is in stable condition. The child is the adult victim's nephew.

The child was sitting in the front passenger seat of his uncle’s vehicle when the shooting happened.

SEATTLE TO GIVE PAID SICK LEAVE TO GIG WORKERS UNDER FIRST-IN-THE-NATION LAW

The man died at the hospital and the child is in stable condition, police said.

The man died at the hospital and the child is in stable condition, police said. (Seattle Police Department / Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 35-year-old male suspect was taken into custody for the shooting, according to police. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail.