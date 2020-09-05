Expand / Collapse search
Alabama
Man at Alabama Bass Pro Shops store reportedly fires 50 rounds

Suspect reportedly fired 50 rounds at the store

By Paul Best | Fox News
A person opened fire at a Bass Pro Shops store in Spanish Fort, Ala., Saturday afternoon.

The Baldwin County Sherrif's Office said the suspect shot multiple times into the boat and ATV area of the store. No injuries were reported.

Local news outlet WKRG reported a witness saw the gunman fire more than 50 shots into an outdoor area, but the doors were closed, which blocked him from getting inside.

“I was on my phone with my wife and I said, ‘oh my God, he’s right in front of me," the witness told the news outlet. "He was put down, but thankfully not shot. He shot at least 50 times and reloaded.”

WKRG reports that two people were arrested.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

