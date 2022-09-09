Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

Man drowns at New Jersey beach after getting swept out to sea

Ocean City Beach Patrol lifeguards drag two individuals out of the water

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pennsylvania man who was swimming with his son at a New Jersey beach has died after getting swept out to sea, reports say. 

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday along a part of beach in Ocean City that was not protected by lifeguards, according to Fox5 NY. 

Police told the station that Shawn Reilly, 56, was swimming with his 21-year-old son when he got caught up in rough surf. 

INDIANA MAN, 3 CHILDREN FOUND IN POND DIED ACCIDENTALLY 

An aerial view of the beach and boardwalk along the Atlantic Ocean in Ocean City, New Jersey, on July 25.

An aerial view of the beach and boardwalk along the Atlantic Ocean in Ocean City, New Jersey, on July 25. (Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

Reilly’s son tried to help his struggling father but ended up getting caught in the currents himself, investigators added. 

TEEN RESCUES TODDLER WHO NEARLY DROWNED IN MASSACHUSETTS 

Three lifeguards from the Ocean City Beach Patrol then entered the water and rescued both men, Fox5 NY reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Reilly reportedly was found unresponsive and first responders started performing CPR. 

He later was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 