Teen rescues toddler who nearly drowned in Massachusetts

A teenage girl rescued a toddler who nearly drowned in a Boston suburb swimming pool Monday.

Savennah Mendes-Rodrigues, 19, told Boston 25 News she was studying for her dental school admissions test prior to jumping into action.

"And then out of nowhere we hear screaming and ‘oh call the ambulance, call the ambulance’ and then I come out to the kitchen and there’s a little kid on the floor," she said.

The 2-year-old had fallen into the pool in the Massachusetts town of Abington, was pulled out by family and was barely breathing when he was brought inside.

"I was really calm actually, I started chest compressions while everyone was panicking in the background," Mendes-Rodrigues said.

The CPR-certified teen says she remembered her training to count compressions to the beat of the '70s disco hit, "Stayin' Alive."

She told the Boston Fox affiliate she kept doing compressions on the toddler until first responders arrived, and by that point, the little boy was breathing again.

Fire crews took over treatment once they arrived at the scene. The child was taken to a hospital, according to a deputy fire chief. He is expected to recover, WCVB-TV reports.

"When I was training for CPR everyone was like ‘I’m never going to use this, this is pointless,’ until you’re actually in the situation, and then it’s like woah, it looks like this is actually pretty useful," she said.