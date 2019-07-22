New Jersey man caught driving 142 mph in 65 mph zone, police say

A New Jersey man caught racing along Interstate-95 at 142 miles per hour claims he just wanted to get home, New Hampshire State Police say.

Eric Joseph, 51, of Short Hills, N.J., was pulled over Saturday morning after police say a helicopter spotted his vehicle traveling at more than double the speed limit on I-95 southbound in the town of Greenland, near New Hampshire's border with Maine.

"When asked why he was traveling at that speed, Joseph stated that he was traveling home to New Jersey," read a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Joseph, whom police say was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trail Hawk, was charged with one count of reckless operation and is scheduled to appear in court in September.

