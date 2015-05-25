Man dies in 1,000-foot fall from Alaska mountain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Alaska State Troopers say an Oregon man died while climbing Mount Yukla.
Troopers say Dasan Marshall of Portland, Oregon, was climbing with a friend on Sunday when he fell about 1,000 feet.
Because of the terrain in the Chugach Mountains about 6 miles from the Eagle River Nature Center, a helicopter was used to recover 24-year-old Marshall's body. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office.
No foul play is suspected.