California
Man arrested for allegedly firebombing a California Republican women’s club’s office

Carlos Espriu of Palm Desert allegedly broke windows at the office before lighting three Molotov cocktails on fire.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A 23-year-old California man has been charged with attempted arson for the May 31 firebombing of the East Valley Republican Women Federated office in La Quinta, according to reports.

Carlos Espriu, of Palm Desert, allegedly broke windows with a baseball bat at the office before lighting three Molotov cocktails on fire.

Surveillance video captured the assailant coming back to the office after the bombs didn’t light – he threw them again causing the building to catch fire.

A video of the attack was posted on the office’s Gofundme page that raised almost $9,000 to help pay for increased security.

“The terrorizing goes on. Their headquarters have experienced increased hostility, including: multiple harassing phone calls daily, eggs thrown at the windows, and drive-by shouting accompanied by obscene gestures,” the GoFundMe page said.

Espriu tweeted, “I wanna go burn s--- n get hit with tear gas” days before the incident.

Authorities also said he told a woman in June, captured on audio recording, about how he made the bombs and shaved his facial hair to hide his identity after surveillance video was shown on media.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, with a mandatory minimum of five.

