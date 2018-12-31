Man accused of trying to kidnap girl, 9, at Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando

A 23-year-old man was jailed on a kidnapping charge after a 9-year-old girl told police a stranger tried to grab her at a Harry Potter attraction at the Universal Orlando resort.

Orlando police said Jason Mikel, of Minooka, Ill., was arrested Sunday, shortly after the incident in the locker area at the Forbidden Journey ride, Fox 35 Orlando reports.

Police said they interviewed the girl, her mother and a witness before arresting Mikel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“A man touched her on the shoulder and told her to go outside and her mother was outside,” an arrest affidavit stated, referring to the girl. “She got scared and was able to get away from him and return to her mother.”

Universal employees grabbed the man after he tried to run off and held him for police, the station reported.

3 ALLEGED LEADERS OF NEW YORK-LINKED JEWISH SECT ARRESTED ON CHARGES OF KIDNAPPING 2 CHILDREN

Mikel also was charged with battery and possession of marijuana, the station reported.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail, where he was being held without bail.