Man accused of pushing passerby in front of oncoming truck charged: prosecutors

A man who was accused of pushing a pedestrian in front of an oncoming truck in downtown Los Angeles last week was charged Friday for that crime in addition to two other "random and unprovoked attacks," ABC News reported, citing prosecutors.

The suspect, identified as 31-yeard-old Garrett Boldt, was seen in surveillance footage from Wednesday morning, sitting on a sidewalk before appearing to jump up and startle a woman before sitting back down.

He then jumped again and appeared to shove a man into the path of an oncoming truck, police said. The driver of the truck slammed on his breaks but the victim was still pinned under the wheel, the video shows. Prosecutors said the victim suffered serious injuries.

The suspect is seen appearing to pick up something off the ground before calmly leaving the scene, police said. Prosecutors claim the object was a bracelet that the victim had dropped during the shoving.

Boldt was also accused of two other "random and unprovoked" attacks last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Prosecutors said the suspect had allegedly tackled a woman to the ground Tuesday and had punched a woman a bus stop the day of the alleged shoving.

Boldt was arrested Wednesday and charged Friday with premediate attempted murder, among other charges.

Boldt's next court hearing is scheduled for December 20. He faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison if he's convicted.