©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Malibu man to stand trial for murder in high-speed crash that left 4 Pepperdine students dead

Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, who were all seniors and sorority sisters, were killed in the crash

Brie Stimson
Published
close
Footage shows aftermath of Malibu crash that killed four Pepperdine students

Footage shows aftermath of Malibu crash that killed four Pepperdine students

Pepperdine University seniors Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams died after a driver lost control of his BMW on the Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

A 23-year-old Malibu, California, man was ordered by a judge this week to stand trial on murder and vehicular manslaughter charges after a crash a year and a half ago that left four Pepperdine students dead. 

Fraser Bohm was allegedly driving between 93 and 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crashed on Pacific Coast Highway Oct. 17, 2023, prosecutors said, basing that on his BMW's "black box," according to FOX 11. 

Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21, who were all sorority sisters, were killed in the crash. 

It happened at around 8:30 p.m. when Bohm was allegedly speeding on a section of the Pacific Coast Highway known as "Dead Man's Curve" and hit three parked cars. 

HIGH-SPEED LOS ANGELES POLICE CHASE ENDS IN DRAMATIC CRASH

Young man in baseball uniform next to headshots of four women.

Fraser Bohm, 23, was ordered this week to stand trial on murder and vehicular manslaughter charges after a crash a year and a half ago left four Pepperdine students dead.  (Perfect Game; LinkedIn; Instagram; FOX11)

Witnesses provided conflicting accounts of Bohm's driving before the crash, the station reported. 

Bohm's lawyer, Michael Kraut of Kraut Law Group, told Fox News Digital he worked as a prosecutor for 15 years and never saw a case go to trial like this "in which the person was convicted of murder, and I was in a homicide unit."

TIKTOKER WHOSE SPEEDING BMW KILLED 6 FARMWORKERS AVOIDS POSSIBLE 55-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE WITH PLEA DEAL

"It's a very low standard to make it through the preliminary hearing to bind you for trial," he added. "It's not the highest standard, which is beyond a reasonable doubt, at trial."

Kraut said one of the witnesses admitted to chasing Bohm in a road rage incident he says contributed to the crash. 

Mother and daugther pose with inset of four women.

Tracy Rolston, far left, lost her daughter, Niahm Rolston, in a 2023 Malibu collision when driver Fraser Bohm allegedly struck her and three sorority sisters. Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams were also killed in the crash.  (Courtesy of Tracy Rolston/ Instagram)

He added that witnesses corroborated his client's claim that he was going "70 miles an hour, not 104," before the crash, "and every fact that he gave was corroborated."

Kraut added, "There was somebody who had their lights shining directly into his eyes, and he had to move over, and that was shown on a video where somebody pulled into the center median." 

The lawyer added a "woman who was in front of him saw those lights, and she moved over part of the lane and honked at him, and that startled him and that moved him in. And that's when the crash happened."

Fraser Bohm's family leaves court

The family of Fraser Bohm leave his bail review in 2023.  (Splash News for Fox News Digital)

"This is a horrible, horrible case for everybody — the victims, families," he said. "It's a horrific event. And my client's family and my client feel distraught over what happened. But the issue is holding my client responsible for the level of crime, if any, that he committed, not just going to the top for murder." 

Superior Court Judge Diego H. Edber scheduled Bohm's arraignment for July 1. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County DA's office for comment. 