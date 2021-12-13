Expand / Collapse search
Major winter storm to impact Western US

More strong to severe storms also expected in the Central US this week

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies.  

Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas.  

Expected snowfall totals for this week in Western states.

Expected snowfall totals for this week in Western states. (Fox News)

The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal California. 

Meanwhile, some of this energy will move into the central U.S. on Wednesday which could spark another round of strong to severe storms. 

Potential areas of severe weather this week.

Potential areas of severe weather this week. (Fox News)

Warmer than average temperatures will once again return for much of the country this week. 

