Maine
Published

Maine and Delaware senators want to establish a national mercury monitoring program

ME senator says bodies of water in her state have higher pollution levels than the national average.

Associated Press
Senators from Maine and Delaware want to establish a national mercury monitoring program to try to safeguard human health from the neurotoxin.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic Sen. Tom Carper introduced the proposal. Collins said she was motivated to propose it because some lands and water bodies in her state have higher mercury pollution levels than the nation at large.

The proposal would establish mercury monitoring sites around the country to measure levels in air, water and living organisms, the senators said. The proposal was the subject of a hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in mid-July.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins introduced a proposal to install mercury monitoring programs across the United States.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins introduced a proposal to install mercury monitoring programs across the United States. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Collins said the effort "would establish a comprehensive national monitoring network, helping to protect human health, safeguard fisheries, and track the effect of emissions reductions."