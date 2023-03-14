Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine 10-year-old student will appear in court after bringing a gun to school

ME 10-year-old child has been returned to the care of their parents

Associated Press
A 10-year-old student arrested for bringing a gun to school was returned to the care of their parents and is scheduled to appear in court in May, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested the student on Friday after receiving a call about a gun at Monroe Elementary School in Monroe. They said Tuesday that an investigation revealed the child brought a .22-caliber handgun to the school bus, where other students became aware of it and reported it to school administrators.

Police detained the student and seized the firearm. The firearm was found unloaded with bullets in the same bag when it was recovered, police said Tuesday.

MAINE CHILD, 10, ARRESTED FOR BRINGING FIREARM TO SCHOOL

The student is due in court for an arraignment on May 18 in Belfast, police said. Police said the child was released to the custody of parents after the initial investigation on Friday.

A 10-year-old child in Monroe, Maine, was arrested after carrying a firearm onto the school bus. He will appear in court in May.

MAINE REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS PROPOSE BILL THAT WOULD ALLOW CERTIFIED TEACHERS TO BE ARMED

The 10-year-old has been charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing, criminal threatening and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon.

Police have not identified the child because they are a minor.

Charles Brown, the district's superintendent of schools, said a district crisis team "has met and are prepared to respond to any students and/or staff that need support."