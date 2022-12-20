Expand / Collapse search
Earthquakes
Published

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits northern California, leaves 'widespread' damage to homes, roads

Earthquake knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
California earthquake causes mess in Ferndale home Video

California earthquake causes mess in Ferndale home

A Ferndale, California, woman said a 6.4-magnitude earthquake left her house "a mess" early Tuesday. (Caroline Titus via Storyful)

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office warned in an alert of "widespread damages to roads and homes" reported throughout the county after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the northern California coast early Tuesday morning. 

"Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County. Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks. Exercise caution if traveling," it said in a tweet.

Preliminary information showed that the 2:34 a.m. PT tremor was centered about 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale, roughly 300 miles away from San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Videos showed items toppled over in dark homes and some reported hearing their Shake Alert on their phones.

An infographic titled ''Earthquake hits Northern California'' with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, on Dec. 20, 2022.

An infographic titled ''Earthquake hits Northern California'' with 6.4 magnitude earthquake, on Dec. 20, 2022. (Omar Zaghloul/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The sheriff's office tweeted that no tsunami was expected, and the power was "out across the county." 

PowerOutage.US showed more than 72,000 customers without power. 

Ferndale and other northern California cities

Ferndale and other northern California cities (Google Maps)

Residents were instructed not to call 911 unless experiencing an "immediate emergency." 

State Sen. Mike McGuire, who represents the county, tweeted that safety evaluations would be taking place following the earthquake and that "aftershocks continue." 

View of Pacific coast, northern California 

View of Pacific coast, northern California  (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

"Humboldt Earthquake: PG&E will begin safety evaluations of both their gas and electrical systems. Power is out to [approx.] 50,000 Humboldt customers. PG&E is currently mobilizing crews to conduct assessments and respond to infrastructure needs," he said.

