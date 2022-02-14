Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg targeted in shooting, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisville, Kentucky, Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was targeted in a shooting Monday morning inside his campaign office, police said.

Greenberg was not struck, though a bullet grazed a piece of his clothing, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and a motive is unclear at this time, police added.

Greenberg tweeted that both he and his team are "fortunately all safe."

"We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support," Greenberg wrote.

Police responded to the building around 10:15 a.m., in response to reports of an "active aggressor" in the Louisville neighborhood of Butchertown. Police said multiple shots were fired, and officers evacuated both Greenberg and his staff out of the building.

No injuries were reported, and it appears that the candidate was the intended target, police said.

It's also believed the suspected acted alone, according to authorities. An investigation is ongoing.

Greenberg's bid for Louisville mayor was his first time running for elected office, WDRB-TV reported. He launched his campaign last year and has built a large fundraising lead in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.

On Monday afternoon, Fischer wrote on Twitter that he was "saddened by this attack."

"I have spoken to Mr. Greenberg and am grateful that no one was injured. I’m thankful to @LMPD and our federal partners for their quick response in clearing the scene and detaining a possible suspect," he tweeted.