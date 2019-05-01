Mom whose search for bone marrow donor while pregnant with twins went viral needs another match

A California mother who gave birth to twins in December and then underwent a bone marrow transplant to treat leukemia after her search for a donor went viral said she is in need of another one. Susie Rabaca, who inspired over 80,000 people to register with “Be the Match” during her viral campaign, said learning she relapsed so quickly was “devastating.”

“Coming into this the second time, I was very discouraged, but I look at their little faces and know that I have to push for them and my other children,” Rabaca told ABC 13 of her young twins, and their older siblings.

Rabaca, 36, welcomed babies Rainey and Ryan in December, months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia. She found her match weeks before giving birth, and called that moment “everything.”

Due to Rabaca’s mixed heritage, her search for a donor that was a 100 percent match was complicated. According to Be the Match, only 3 percent of the organization’s donor base is mixed ethnicity. Now she hopes another donor will come forward to help her for a second time.

“It’s been devastating because I just went through a transplant in January and I relapsed so quick, so I have to find another donor,” she told ABC 13.