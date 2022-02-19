Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Louisiana train 'narrowly missed' two kids on tracks: police

The train nearly hit two children

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A train in Louisiana nearly hit two children on Saturday night and had some of its rail cars detached, according to police.

The train was passing through Slidell, Louisiana, when it "narrowly missed" two children who were on the tracks at the time, according to a Facebook post by the Slidell Police Department.

The train applied its emergency brakes, which caused some rail cars on the train to detach from the locomotive.

FLORIDA TRAIN SLAMS CAR ON TRACKS, DRIVER IN STABLE CONDITION AS RAIL COMPANY WARNS: 'TRAGIC YET PREVENTABLE'

A train in Louisiana nearly hit two children on Saturday night and had some of its rail cars detached, according to police.

A train in Louisiana nearly hit two children on Saturday night and had some of its rail cars detached, according to police. (Slidell Police Department )

No individuals were injured, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened during the town's Mystic Krewe of Titans float parade.

"Please let this serve as a reminder to use extreme caution along the railroad tracks, especially during parades," the police department wrote.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money