Artemis II crew closes in on Earth as mission ends with Pacific splashdown and more top headlines

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TOP 3

1. Artemis II crew closes in on Earth as mission ends with Pacific splashdown

2. Hormuz choke point persists as Iran halts oil traffic despite Trump ceasefire

3. Husband of missing American woman falls overboard while being transported into custody

MAJOR HEADLINES

PARTY CRASHER — SCOTUS blocks Ohio candidate after alleged plan to ‘trick’ GOP voters. Continue reading …

'IMPOSSIBLE' — Sailors who knew missing woman's husband break silence on dinghy conditions. Continue reading …

'SENSELESS' — Sheriff says suspect 'got what he deserved' after armored vehicle ran over gunman. Continue reading …

BREWING REBELLION — California coffee chain pulls Pride flags, says 'allyship runs deeper than walls'. Continue reading …

MAN VS MACHINE — Philadelphians already attacking Uber Eats delivery robots one month after launch. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

BIPARTISAN PUSH — MTG, Nancy Mace, Thomas Massie react to Melania Trump's Epstein denial speech. Continue reading …

GOLDEN STATE GAFFE — Resurfaced remarks show Newsom's wife equating convicted killers with bad luck. Continue reading …

BENCH BRAWL — Judge rebuked twice by Supreme Court deals another blow to Trump immigration agenda. Continue reading …

FUTILE FURY — Senate Dem says Trump ‘unfit’ to serve, pushes removal with impeachment, 25th amendment. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

FADING INSTITUTIONS — Ben Sasse says Senate 'filled with blowhards,' says politics barely matters. Continue reading …

NO BOYS ALLOWED — California college to exclude men from areas in order to ensure women are comfortable. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CALLOUSNESS — Georgetown professor dismisses concerns when confronted about grooming gangs. Continue reading …

DEFIANT DISTRICT — 'Rule of law' education officials buck California mandate designed to block ICE. Continue reading …

OPINION

HOWARD KURTZ — Why Melania Trump is denying alleged smears related to Jeffrey Epstein–and wants victims to testify. Continue reading …

MATT VAN EPPS — Our fallen heroes' families deserve more than outdated survivor benefits. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

TOO HOT TO HANDLE — Bissell steamers recalled following dozens of burn injuries. Continue reading …

PRODUCE POWER — Simple superfood pairing already in your kitchen could offer boost for heart health. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — What did Gov Spanberger try to dodge? Hasan Piker lashed out at which TV host? Take the quiz here …

MONEY HIKES — Property tax burden on Americans climbs as home values dip, new data shows. Continue reading …

UNBEARABLE LOSS — First daughter Ivanka Trump gets emotional while discussing the loss of her mother. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN — The American media is carrying water for Iran. See video …

SEN. TED CRUZ — Trump's threat remains very operative. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a breakdown of the high-stakes science behind safely returning astronauts from deep space. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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