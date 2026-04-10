Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bahamas missing woman mystery, Athena Strand bodycam, Gilgo Beach guilty plea

MYSTERY AT SEA: Here's what police asked the husband of the American boater missing in the Bahamas, attorney says
MINDHUNTERS: Gilgo Beach serial killer joins infamous group of monsters as he opens ghoulish mind to FBI
TRAIL OF EVIDENCE: Hawaii doctor learns fate after prosecutors say jealousy drove him to attack wife on cliffside hike
SICK MIND: Bodycam shows Athena Strand’s killer FedEx driver flip personas, say discarding girl’s clothes was ‘funny’
RUNAWAY REVEALED: Missing teen case flips as ‘kidnapped’ girl found alive, built secret life as mom of 3, investigator: report
SHIFTING STORIES: Realtor's cold case murder suspect accused of fleeing scene, skipping 911 call in new witness account: report
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FROM ASHES: Ex-paramedic accused of drip-feeding wife to death—then faking his own kidnapping when heat turned up
LAB SCANDAL: Judge declares mistrial in decades-old killing of 11-year-old girl over evidence revelation
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CALCULATED MOVE: Massachusetts mom offers to admit killing 3 children as prosecutors push back on move that could dodge prison
FAMILY BETRAYAL: Bald-headed killer smiles as prosecutors reveal what she did before dad walked in
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SIGNS OF GUILT: Billboard trolling Dale Warner goes viral after his murder conviction in wife Dee's murder case
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‘GET PAID’: Man who put up $100K to find Nancy Guthrie says tipsters should skip the sheriff and call Crime Stoppers
LONG HIDDEN: Daughters’ relentless search shatters ‘overdose’ claim, leads to arrest in mom’s 1992 murder
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FRESH CLUES: Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery reignited by ‘big’ revelations in disappearance: report