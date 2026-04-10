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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bahamas missing woman mystery, Athena Strand bodycam, Gilgo Beach guilty plea

Realtor's cold case witness, Nancy Guthrie's tipsters, Dale Warner's billboard

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Brian and Lynette Hooker on dinghy

Brian and Lynette Hooker sit on a dinghy in the water in this undated image. (Brian Hooker/Facebook)

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MYSTERY AT SEA: Here's what police asked the husband of the American boater missing in the Bahamas, attorney says

MINDHUNTERS: Gilgo Beach serial killer joins infamous group of monsters as he opens ghoulish mind to FBI

TRAIL OF EVIDENCE: Hawaii doctor learns fate after prosecutors say jealousy drove him to attack wife on cliffside hike

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A split photo of Athena Strand and Tanner Horner

The image, released by prosecutors on Tuesday, shows Athena Strand standing behind Tanner Horner on the day of her death in November 2022. Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder just before his trial was due to begin. (Wise County Sheriff's Office | POOL via KDFW-TV)

SICK MIND: Bodycam shows Athena Strand’s killer FedEx driver flip personas, say discarding girl’s clothes was ‘funny’

RUNAWAY REVEALED: Missing teen case flips as ‘kidnapped’ girl found alive, built secret life as mom of 3, investigator: report

SHIFTING STORIES: Realtor's cold case murder suspect accused of fleeing scene, skipping 911 call in new witness account: report

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FROM ASHES: Ex-paramedic accused of drip-feeding wife to death—then faking his own kidnapping when heat turned up

LAB SCANDAL: Judge declares mistrial in decades-old killing of 11-year-old girl over evidence revelation

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clancy family smiling for photo

Lindsay and Patrick Clancy with two of their three children in this undated photo. (Lindsay Marie Clancy/ Facebook)

CALCULATED MOVE: Massachusetts mom offers to admit killing 3 children as prosecutors push back on move that could dodge prison

FAMILY BETRAYAL: Bald-headed killer smiles as prosecutors reveal what she did before dad walked in

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SIGNS OF GUILT: Billboard trolling Dale Warner goes viral after his murder conviction in wife Dee's murder case

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‘GET PAID’: Man who put up $100K to find Nancy Guthrie says tipsters should skip the sheriff and call Crime Stoppers

LONG HIDDEN: Daughters’ relentless search shatters ‘overdose’ claim, leads to arrest in mom’s 1992 murder

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FRESH CLUES: Amy Bradley cruise ship mystery reignited by ‘big’ revelations in disappearance: report

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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