Louisiana
Published

Louisiana state rep cited for DUI after doing burnout, police say

Selders was driving near LSU when troopers said they saw him doing a burnout

Pilar Arias
Pilar Arias
Louisiana State Representative Larry Selders was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. 

Selders, 40, of Baton Rouge was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger near Lousiana State University's campus around 2 a.m. on Sunday when troopers observed him traveling at a high rate of speed while producing a burnout with his vehicle, a press release says. 

Upon coming into contact with Selders, the trooper suspected impairment and conducted a series of standardized field sobriety tests. 

The state representative was taken to the LSU Police Department where he consented to a chemical breath test, which registered over the legal limit.

LOUISIANA MALL SHOOTING LEAVES ONE INJURED, NO ARRESTS

Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested by troopers when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus. 

Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested by troopers when he was spotted doing burnouts near LSU's campus.  (Louisiana House of Representatives)

Selders was arrested for driving while impaired, reckless operation and driving under suspension. 

LOUISIANA MOTHER AND DAUGHTER CHARGED WITH ANIMAL CRUELTY AFTER DOG TRAINING VIDEO SURFACES ONLINE

Selders released a statement on Facebook acknowledging the arrest.

"On Saturday night, I was stopped by the Louisiana State Police and subsequently charged. I hold the trust of my family and constituency in high regard and remain committed to maintaining that trust, the statement began. "As a father and husband, I personally understand the importance of driving safely. And as a public servant I take the responsibility to keep my community safe seriously. Let me be clear, I am committed to making better decisions and I also encourage the community at large to use this as an example to do the same." 

Selders' Facebook post concluded, "I am humbled by the outpouring of support and I ask for your prayers for my family during this time." 

Selders, a Democrat, was elected to service state district 67 in 2019, according to his online biography. A bill sponsored by Selders made Juneteenth a state holiday, which has since been made a federal holiday. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.