Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Homicide
Published
Last Update 48 mins ago

Louisiana mom loses daughter, 9, in alleged DUI crash, rips suspect online: 'You destroyed our family'

The suspect is facing a vehicular homicide charge since the girl died two days after the crash near New Orleans, authorities say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A grieving Louisiana mom lashed out on Facebook this week, days after her 9-year-daughter died following a crash involving a suspected impaired driver.

"The man was drunk as a skunk," mother Sarah Douglas alleged, days after the Oct. 22 crash that killed daughter Abigail Douglas.

"You mutilated our daughter. You destroyed our family," the mother added later. 

Douglas’ post included photos taken at the accident scene, including shots of smashed vehicles and what she claimed was the suspect being led away by authorities.

GUATEMALAN MAN ILLEGALLY IN US KILLS FLORIDA GIRL, 5, IN DUI COLLISION, AUTHORITIES SAY

The distraught mother wrote the post while authorities were searching for suspect Wendell Lachney, who went missing after being released on bond following the crash, which the young girl initially survived until losing her life two days later, FOX 8 reported.

Wendell Lachney is facing charges in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities say.

Wendell Lachney is facing charges in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl, authorities say. ( )

After the girl died, authorities couldn’t find Lachney after obtaining a new warrant for his arrest but he was eventually located undergoing "medical care," authorities said. He was expected to be taken into custody again after the medical treatment is completed.

Authorities lead a suspect away in handcuffs after an Oct. 22 crash in Gretna, Louisiana. (Sarah Douglas/Facebook)

Authorities lead a suspect away in handcuffs after an Oct. 22 crash in Gretna, Louisiana. (Sarah Douglas/Facebook)

Lachney was impaired and speeding when his vehicle rear-ended another car in Gretna, just outside New Orleans, on Oct. 22, authorities said, according to FOX 8 of New Orleans. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Highways 23 and 428, the station reported.

The impact sent the struck vehicle into a third vehicle, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fatally injured in the crash was young Abigail, whom the Louisiana State Police said died even though she had been wearing a seatbelt, FOX 8 reported.

Following Lachney’s initial arrest, he was charged on suspicion of first-degree negligent driving, reckless operation, drug paraphernalia possession, marijuana possession and open container charges, the report said.

He is now facing a vehicular homicide charge, FOX 8 reported.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money