Louisiana man nabbed after secretly living in Florida teen's bedroom for a month

A Louisiana man was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old in whose bedroom he secretly lived for about a month, a report said.

Johnathan Rossmoine, 36, was caught by the teen’s parents on Sunday hiding inside the minor’s closet at their Spring Hill, Fla., home, Fox 13 reported, citing police.

Rossmoine told authorities he met the victim two years ago on the Internet and had on several occasions traveled to Florida to have sex with the teen, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect had been in town for about five weeks during his latest trip, the report said. He admitted to having sex with the teen, police said.

The teen told investigators that for the past month Rossmoine had been living in the bedroom. When the victim’s parents were home, the suspect would hide inside the bedroom closet, the teen told police.

Rossmoine is facing obscene communication and child sex charges. Police said his charges may be upgraded.

The suspect is being held on $25,000 bond, the report said.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.