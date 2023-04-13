Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana driver screams in disbelief over massive alligator crossing road: 'Look how big this b---h is!'

The alligator strolled across the Louisiana street before disappearing into the darkness

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A massive alligator meandering across a Louisiana road left a driver in disbelief.

"Look how big this b---h is!" Nycholas Kennerson is heard in apparent disbelief saying repeatedly in the video. "I'm about to play with an alligator tonight."

Nycholas Kennerson was stunned when a massive alligator crossed the street in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Nycholas Kennerson was stunned when a massive alligator crossed the street in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Nycholas Kennerson, a Lake Charles Business Owner/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

The gator was caught on camera by Nycholas Kennerson who was heading home at 4:45 a.m. on April 8 form the Golden Nugget Casino in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

"Y’all I’m leaving the nugget at 4:45 am this what greet me leaving out-- this beast," Kennerson wrote in a viral Facebook post. 

Kennerson captured the alligator, who was in no rush, crossing the street before it climbed up on the embankment before disappearing into the darkness.

At first glance, the alligator does not to appear that large, until the video shows an up close view of the massive beast

"I'm scared another one is going to come from the water," Kennerson remarks, before commenting, again, "Like look how big this b---h is."

According to Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the state authorizes nuisance alligator hunters across the state to capture nuisance alligators and minimize conflicts between alligators and humans. These hunters capture and remove more than 1,000 nuisance alligators every year.  

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.