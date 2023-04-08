Florida deputy goes viral after responding to 8-foot alligator in swimming pool: 'Oh, h--l no'

A Florida sheriff’s deputy and a wildlife trapper wrangled an 8-foot alligator that was caught taking a dip in a swimming pool.

A video shared by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shows the uninvited guest taking a dip in a backyard pool on Tuesday. Deputy Robert Santiago and alligator trapper Scott Swartley were called to safely capture the alligator from the family's in ground pool.

"When working as a Deputy Sheriff for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office there is never a dull moment!!" Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Facebook post. "Just ask Deputy Robert Santiago who earlier today responded to a call where an 8-foot alligator decided to try out the neighbors swimming pool!!"

ALLIGATOR SPOTTED ON TEXAS BEACH BY SEAS TURTLE PATROLLERS: ‘CAUGHT BY SURPRISE’

In video from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the pair can be seen holding the large gator with a line of rope while Swartley secures its snout.

"I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking, but I’m pretty sure it was, ‘Oh h--- no, I didn’t sign up for this!!’"

ALLIGATOR AND BOBCAT SPOTTED CROSSING FLORIDA ROAD: 'SAW SOMETHING MOVING

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict. Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and considered a threat to people, pets or property. '

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), the Sunshine State has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Contracted trappers receive a $50 stipend per alligator from the FWC. The nuisance alligator becomes the trapper’s property to sell for hide or meat, or to sell live to a zoo or farm.